Crowds gather to watch the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026, during the Peru Airshow. The Peru Airshow features a variety of aerial performances and aircraft displays for an international audience, demonstrating a wide range of aviation capabilities and platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9641535
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-CC148-7050
|Resolution:
|7536x5383
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.