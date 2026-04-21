Peru Airshow 2026 showcases U.S. Air Force aerial demonstrations

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Crowds gather to watch the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 25, 2026, during the Peru Airshow. The Peru Airshow features a variety of aerial performances and aircraft displays for an international audience, demonstrating a wide range of aviation capabilities and platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)