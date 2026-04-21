USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam

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U.S. Coast Guard crews aboard USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) return to Guam on April 23, 2026, after supporting the search for six mariners from the cargo vessel Mariana off the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and ensuring the transfer of supplies to USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), who took over the surface asset role in the search. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Capt. Jessica Worst)