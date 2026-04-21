U.S. Coast Guard incident management team meets for operations

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U.S. Coast Guard members of the Super Typhoon Sinlaku incident management team meet in Guam on April 24, 2026, to discuss operations and expectations. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)