Recovery Update 5: U.S. Coast Guard shifts focus to environmental recovery following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

Photo By Lt. Whip Blacklaw | U.S. Coast Guard crews ensure the transfer of relief supplies for communities in Saipan and swap gear for a variety of continued operations between USCGC Hickory (WLB 212), USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) on April 23, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lt. Whip Blacklaw | U.S. Coast Guard crews ensure the transfer of relief supplies for communities in...... read more read more

SANTA RITA, Guam— With the Port of Guam fully open and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ports open for daylight operations following Super Typhoon Sinlaku, the U.S. Coast Guard entered a new phase of the response Monday focused on environmental recovery and marine safety.

"With commerce moving again, our attention turns to the waterways themselves," said Capt. Worst. "We have additional crews in Saipan this week conducting pollution assessment and response operations, and the majority of vessel owners and operators are doing the right thing — taking responsibility for their affected vessels. That cooperation makes a real difference for our communities and our environment. We appreciate the support of all our partners throughout this response."

Ports Open; Environment Now Primary Focus The Captain of the Port set Port Heavy Weather Condition Whiskey for Saipan at 1:30 p.m. local time Saturday, removing all federal restrictions on commercial vessel traffic. The ports of Tinian and Rota remain in modified Whiskey, with vessel traffic restricted to daylight hours as pier repairs and aids to navigation restoration continue. In Saipan, portable lighting equipment is being tested to support limited nighttime operations at the port while permanent solutions are sourced. All operations and port access in the CNMI still need to be coordinated with the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

Pollution response teams, augmented by temporary duty personnel, deployed to Saipan over the weekend to assess vessels affected by the storm. Of 28 vessels identified for review, five require additional follow-up. Responsible parties initiated fuel removal operations on several vessels. One vessel, which broke in half, is being salvaged by a contracted firm.

AtoN Restoration Resumes After Crew Recovery Weekend Crews aboard USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) used the weekend to rest following an intensive operational period and will resume aids to navigation restoration work on Tuesday across Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. The U.S. Coast Guard prioritized addressing 12 AtoN discrepancies across the region in the coming days. These range from fixing lights and partial day boards to replacing buoys.

Mariners are urged to exercise caution and report any AtoN discrepancies not captured in the broadcast notice to mariners to the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam via VHF channels 16 or by calling (671) 355-4821.

Degraded Communications Remain a Safety Concern Radio communications across the CNMI remain degraded. VHF coverage is improved, but can be intermittent as permanent power solutions are restored. Mariners operating in the area should take extra precautions and ensure they carry alternate means of signaling for assistance. First responders and agency partners are supporting efforts to mitigate communications gaps where possible, and restoration crews continue working toward permanent fixes, though full restoration will take time.

Search Continues for Crew of Cargo Vessel Mariana A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules crew and the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew continue to search for five missing crew from the cargo vessel Mariana, which capsized offshore Saipan. The search is coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu under the authority of the U.S. Coast Guard District Oceania. As of Sunday, Hawaii Standard Time/Monday Chamorro Standard Time, search crews conducted more than 85 hours of operations covering more than 127,900 square nautical miles, an area roughly the size of California.

The search included aerial searches of Farallon de Pajaros, Pagan, Agrihan, Anatahan, and the other Northern Mariana Islands. Crews from Oliver Henry and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), both homeported in Guam, participated in the search alongside Hawai’i-based U.S. Coast Guard crews and teams from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Coast Guard, and Royal New Zealand Air Force. Anyone with information that may assist in the search should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call JRCC Honolulu at 1-800-331-6176. For updates on the Mariana search, visit www.news.uscg.mil.

Safety Note: Monitor Weather, But Don't Panic The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office is monitoring the potential for a tropical circulation to develop in eastern Micronesia later this week. Forecasters indicate the system could pass near or south of the Marianas during the May 3 to 6 timeframe. High uncertainty remains regarding whether this system will develop, where it will track, and when it may arrive, all of which are subject to change.

The U.S. Coast Guard urges residents and mariners to monitor the latest NWS guidance and avoid making decisions based on rumors or unverified reports. No watches, warnings, or advisories are currently in effect. The U.S. Coast Guard and regional partners are monitoring the forecast closely and will communicate promptly if conditions change.

For the latest weather information, visit the NWS Guam Weather Forecast Office at https://www.weather.gov/gum/.

Regular Operations Resume U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is transitioning from a full incident-response posture back to normal sector operations. Maritime security, safety, and response capabilities remain ready across the 2.6 million sq. nautical mile area of responsibility, which encompasses Guam, the CNMI, and the Freely Associated States.

-USCG-

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime security, enabling the flow of commerce, and responding to crises in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.