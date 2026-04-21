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    USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) returns to Guam to resupply [Image 5 of 6]

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    USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) returns to Guam to resupply

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard members aboard USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) return to Guam on April 24, 2026, to resupply and drop off members of the local U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit after taking relief supplies to Saipan and working aids in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 01:40
    Photo ID: 9641524
    VIRIN: 260424-G-IA651-7471
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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