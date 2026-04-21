USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) returns to Guam to resupply

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U.S. Coast Guard members aboard USCGC Hickory (WLB 212) return to Guam on April 24, 2026, to resupply and drop off members of the local U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit after taking relief supplies to Saipan and working aids in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)