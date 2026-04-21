Emerson Moore, left, a sophomore at Zama Middle High School (at the time the photo was taken), practices drill formations with the color guard during a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program Jan. 24, 2024, on the school’s field.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9641526
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-HP857-2578
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|341.48 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
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