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    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship [Image 1 of 6]

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    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Emerson Moore, left, a sophomore at Zama Middle High School (at the time the photo was taken), practices drill formations with the color guard during a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program Jan. 24, 2024, on the school’s field.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9641526
    VIRIN: 240124-A-HP857-2578
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 341.48 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship [Image 6 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship

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