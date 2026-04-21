Emerson Moore, front, a senior at Zama Middle High School, trains on extinguishing a fire during a visit by the USAG Japan team to Kanagawa Prefectural Disaster Prevention Center on Sept. 12, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9641521
|VIRIN:
|250912-A-HP857-5557
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|284.23 KB
|Location:
|ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
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