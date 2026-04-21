Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship

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Cadet commander Emerson Moore, third from the left, a senior at Zama Middle High School, with other cadets and Robert Trau-Massey, right, emergency manager assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Planning, Training, Mobilization, and Security, at the 30th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon held at Sagami general Depot on April 26.