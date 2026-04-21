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    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship [Image 6 of 6]

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    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Cadet commander Emerson Moore, third from the left, a senior at Zama Middle High School, with other cadets and Robert Trau-Massey, right, emergency manager assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Planning, Training, Mobilization, and Security, at the 30th annual East Japan International Friendship Half Marathon held at Sagami general Depot on April 26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9641508
    VIRIN: 260426-A-HP857-9676
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 355.15 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship [Image 6 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
    Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship

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