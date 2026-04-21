Emerson Moore, a senior at Zama Middle High School, right, discusses emergency plans with her mentor, Robert Trau-Massey, left, emergency manager assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Planning, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS), March 12 in the Emergency Operation Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9641531
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-HP857-2631
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|221.13 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Bing all she can be: Military youth charts career journey through USAG Japan internship
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