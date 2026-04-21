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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo [Image 9 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo

    LAL-LO, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor DeVinney, left, and Senior Airman Dakota Fox, both loadmasters assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, mount a fuel hose onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to download fuel near the Cagayan North International Airport runway in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Lal-lo, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9641060
    VIRIN: 260420-F-BO786-1315
    Resolution: 5481x3654
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: LAL-LO, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo

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