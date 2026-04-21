Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor DeVinney, left, and Senior Airman Dakota Fox, both loadmasters assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, mount a fuel hose onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to download fuel near the Cagayan North International Airport runway in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Lal-lo, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)