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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo [Image 6 of 10]

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with external fuel tanks assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron departs for a Specialized Fueling Operation in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9641057
    VIRIN: 260420-F-BO786-1158
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo
    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo

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