Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devlin Brady, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, ensures proper pallet placement for load onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)