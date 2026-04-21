Balikatan 2026: 317th AW operates from Clark AB, fuels Lal-lo

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Breyann Campbell, noncommissioned officer in charge of load planning assigned to the 30th Aerial Port Squadron, operates a TCM 100 forklift to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)