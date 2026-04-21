260211-N-FT324-1086. ROTA, SPAIN (February 12, 2026)— U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota staff and Spanish 061 emergency medical personnel conduct a team debrief following a neonatal emergency transport drill at Naval Station Rota. The debrief provided an opportunity to review coordination, communication, and response procedures, reinforcing interoperability with host nation partners and strengthening warfighter readiness through enhanced emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9640992
|VIRIN:
|260211-N-FT324-1086
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill
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