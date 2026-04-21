USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill

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260212-N-FT324-8538. ROTA, SPAIN (February 12, 2026)— U.S. Naval Hospital Rota clinical staff and Spanish 061 emergency medical services personnel stand together for a group photo following a simulated neonatal emergency in the operating room at Naval Station Rota. The joint exercise strengthened coordination and interoperability between U.S. and host-nation medical teams while reinforcing warfighter readiness through rapid response and patient transport capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)