USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 260212-N-FT324-4533. ROTA, SPAIN (February 12, 2026)— U.S. Naval Hospital Rota...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 260212-N-FT324-4533. ROTA, SPAIN (February 12, 2026)— U.S. Naval Hospital Rota neonatal response team members participate in a simulated neonatal emergency alongside Spanish 061 emergency medical services personnel in the operating room at Naval Station Rota. The exercise focused on rapid assessment, stabilization, and coordinated transport of a newborn patient, strengthening interoperability with host nation partners and supporting warfighter readiness by ensuring timely, high-quality care for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (February 12, 2026) — A routine day quickly turned into a high-stakes scenario at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota as staff responded to a simulated neonatal emergency, working side by side with Spain’s 061 public ambulance service, which provides emergency medical response and transport.



The drill walked healthcare teams through a critical situation: a newborn in distress needed rapid stabilization and urgent transport. Inside the hospital, providers moved quickly to assess, treat, and prepare the infant for transfer. Outside, expert coordination with Spanish emergency service responders ensured a smooth and timely handoff.



Moments like these are exactly why the training matters.



Lt. Cmdr.Alicia Sacks, a neonatal nurse practitioner at USNH Rota, said scenarios like this come down to timing and trust.



“When a newborn is in distress, you have to move with purpose and act quickly,” she explained. “You rely on your training, your team, and your partners. That’s why we practice like this.”



While centered on neonatal care, the impact reaches far beyond a single patient scenario. For TRICARE beneficiaries living and working in Spain, knowing their families are supported by a capable and connected medical team is a key part of overall warfighter readiness. That trust allows them to stay focused on the mission.



The exercise also highlighted the close working relationship between U.S. and Spanish emergency services.



Cmdr.Benjamin Briggs, a pediatrician at USNH Rota, said training alongside Spanish emergency services, known locally as "061," is essential to patient care.



“Our partnership with 061 is critical,” he said. “When we train together, we ensure there is no gap in care from our facility to transport.”



When minutes matter, clear communication with Spanish emergency services creates a seamless transition from the hospital to the ambulance.



USNH Rota regularly practices emergency drills to ensure teams are ready and able to respond to any situation, no matter how unexpected. More importantly, they strengthen the bonds between teammates and partners who may one day rely on each other in a real emergency.



At the heart of it all is a simple goal: USNH Rota is ready when it matters most for our patients, for their families, and for the force.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.



For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil (http://www.rota.tricare.mil/).