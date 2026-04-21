USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260212-N-FT324-4533. ROTA, SPAIN (February 12, 2026)— U.S. Naval Hospital Rota neonatal response team members participate in a simulated neonatal emergency alongside Spanish 061 emergency medical services personnel in the operating room at Naval Station Rota. The exercise focused on rapid assessment, stabilization, and coordinated transport of a newborn patient, strengthening interoperability with host nation partners and supporting warfighter readiness by ensuring timely, high-quality care for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)