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    USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill [Image 2 of 4]

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    USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    260212-N-FT324-4533. ROTA, SPAIN (February 12, 2026)— U.S. Naval Hospital Rota neonatal response team members participate in a simulated neonatal emergency alongside Spanish 061 emergency medical services personnel in the operating room at Naval Station Rota. The exercise focused on rapid assessment, stabilization, and coordinated transport of a newborn patient, strengthening interoperability with host nation partners and supporting warfighter readiness by ensuring timely, high-quality care for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 14:05
    Photo ID: 9640990
    VIRIN: 260212-N-FT324-4533
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill
    USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill
    USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill
    USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill

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    USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill

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    TAGS

    Mission Readiness
    Medical Readiness
    Operational Readiness
    Military Training
    Joint Medical Operations
    Force Health Protection
    Warfighter Readiness
    Resilient Force

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