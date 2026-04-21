260212-N-FT324-4533. ROTA, SPAIN (February 12, 2026)— U.S. Naval Hospital Rota neonatal response team members participate in a simulated neonatal emergency alongside Spanish 061 emergency medical services personnel in the operating room at Naval Station Rota. The exercise focused on rapid assessment, stabilization, and coordinated transport of a newborn patient, strengthening interoperability with host nation partners and supporting warfighter readiness by ensuring timely, high-quality care for service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9640990
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-FT324-4533
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNH Rota Builds Readiness, Strengthens Spanish Partnership During Emergency Drill
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