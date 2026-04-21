Staff Sgt. Breena West, Maj. Joseph Leaman, and Lt. Col. Jeffery Barlow, pose for a photo while operating out of the Bangor Air National Guard Clinic, Bangor, Maine, April 16, 2026. Their team are staged in Bangor to assist with medical readiness to support global operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9640731
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-IA789-1260
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AIM-Bangor Recognized For Selfless Service [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Aeromedical Team Bolsters 101st ARW Readiness and Support
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