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    AIM-Bangor Recognized For Selfless Service [Image 3 of 3]

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    AIM-Bangor Recognized For Selfless Service

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Sarah Clapp, 101st Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander, coins Staff Sgt. Breena West for her outstanding performance while operating out of the Bangor Air National Guard Clinic, Bangor, Maine, April 16, 2026. West and her team are staged in Bangor to assist with medical readiness to support global operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 09:45
    Photo ID: 9640729
    VIRIN: 260416-F-IA789-4840
    Resolution: 5156x3248
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AIM-Bangor Recognized For Selfless Service [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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