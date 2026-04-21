AIM-Bangor Recognized For Selfless Service

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Col. Sarah Clapp, 101st Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander, coins Staff Sgt. Breena West for her outstanding performance while operating out of the Bangor Air National Guard Clinic, Bangor, Maine, April 16, 2026. West and her team are staged in Bangor to assist with medical readiness to support global operations.