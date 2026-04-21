AIM-Bangor Recognized For Selfless Service

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Staff Sgt. Breena West, Maj. Joseph Leaman, and Lt. Col. Jeffery Barlow, pose for a photo while operating out of the Bangor Air National Guard Clinic, Bangor, Maine, April 16, 2026. Their team are staged in Bangor to assist with medical readiness to support global operations.