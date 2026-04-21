Reserve Aeromedical Team Bolsters 101st ARW Readiness and Support

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair | Col. Sarah Clapp, 101st Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander, coins Staff Sgt. Breena West for her outstanding performance while operating out of the Bangor Air National Guard Clinic, Bangor, Maine, April 16, 2026. West and her team are staged in Bangor to assist with medical readiness to support global operations. see less | View Image Page

BANGOR, Maine - They call it the Aeromedical Integration Mission–Bangor\, a team that is comprised of medical care providers from multiple bases and that provides critical medical support to Airmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing and tenant units staging for ongoing air refueling operations throughout the world. Due to the uniqueness of the mission\, the medical team at the Bangor Air National Guard Base coined its own name to capture the seamless blending of Air Force Reserve medical professionals with those from the 101st ARW.

The AIM-Bangor team has taken on a multifaceted role that goes well beyond traditional readiness checks. Operating out of the 101st ARW clinic seven days a week, the team delivers full spectrum medical care to keep aircrew and maintainers mission-ready while supplementing the wing’s full-time medical staff.

Drawing upon his experience as a deployed flight surgeon, 101st MDG Commander Colonel Howard Jones recognized the need to organize upon the arrival of the additional troops.

“I have been in the position of my visiting colleagues in the past and I know the challenges they face,” said Jones. “The old model of deployed medicine needs to transition given the evolving role of the National Guard; shifting focus from home station support to 101st personnel in theater and deployed reservists here in Maine. We work together to solve problems and support our warfighters wherever they, and we, find ourselves.”

The reservists are primarily supporting the medical needs of Airmen directly involved in global refueling missions. Their activation allows them to travel with and provide continuous care for their supported units, filling a gap that local readiness-focused providers cannot fully address when not on active orders. In addition to treating routine illnesses and injuries, the team has the ability to conduct ultrasounds, administer immunizations, perform blood draws, and manage sick call services; capabilities that significantly expand what was previously available at the location when in a non-active duty status.

A key part of their mission is preparing Airmen for deployment and ensuring they remain deployable. The team has cleared a substantial backlog of periodic health assessments, conducted pre-and post-deployment health assessments, drawn required laboratory samples, and completed occupational health reviews. These efforts directly improve individual medical readiness across the wing, helping Airmen meet the standards necessary for orders, training, and operational taskings.

“The Department of War has medical standards, and we all have to meet those,” said Maj. Joseph Lehman, flight surgeon with the AIM-Bangor team “So whether you’re deploying, going to school, or even just working stateside in your military capacity, we have to make sure that you as the servicemember are meeting those medical standards.

The integration has created a true Total Force partnership. Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active Duty personnel are working side-by-side in the same clinic. The result has been increased capacity, reduced wait times for services, and a more robust support system for everyone involved in the contingency mission. It avoids stressing local community health service providers and ensures effective and properly documented care with a focus on mission readiness.

Since arriving, the team has handled more than 130 patient visits, provided “hotel medicine” follow-ups, and coordinated with local pharmacies.

“Anything that we’ve requested, we’ve gotten from the 101st,” said Lt. Col. Jeffery Barlow, Aeromedical Nurse Practitioner with the AIM-Bangor team. “These guys have been great. Colonel Jones seems to know everybody. They've all been very helpful.”

The MAINEiacs have proven to be an outstanding host unit, providing seamless support that has enabled the tenants to focus on delivering high-quality medical care; together forming a dynamic team.

The AIM-Bangor mission exemplifies the flexibility and interoperability of today’s Total Force. By combining the unique strengths of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, the team is ensuring that Airmen remain healthy, mission capable, and ready to support the nation’s air refueling requirements wherever they are called.