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    On watch in Washington [Image 7 of 8]

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    On watch in Washington

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Taylor vonKnorring, Nebraska National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, poses for a photo at Adams Morgan in Washington, April 25, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9640472
    VIRIN: 260425-Z-EB151-1101
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On watch in Washington [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JTFDC
    National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    DCSafe

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