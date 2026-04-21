U.S. Army Pfc. Jonah Smith and Pfc. Chad Bedford, Nebraska National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, conduct patrol operations in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at Adams Morgan in Washington, April 25, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9640471
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-EB151-1098
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On watch in Washington [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.