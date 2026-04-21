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    On watch in Washington [Image 2 of 8]

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    On watch in Washington

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. Carter Strand and Spc. Jefferson Jacob, North Dakota National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, conduct patrol operations in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at Woodley Park Metro Station in Washington, April 25, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9640465
    VIRIN: 260425-Z-EB151-1072
    Resolution: 4529x3290
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On watch in Washington [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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