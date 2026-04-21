On watch in Washington

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U.S. Army Sgt. Carter Strand and Spc. Jefferson Jacob, North Dakota National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, conduct patrol operations in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission at Woodley Park Metro Station in Washington, April 25, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (D.C. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)