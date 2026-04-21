Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, inspect a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)