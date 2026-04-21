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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat [Image 7 of 9]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. service members prepare to unload a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to 733rd Air Mobility Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9640461
    VIRIN: 260425-M-OY081-1369
    Resolution: 6324x4216
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ITBAYAT, PH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat

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