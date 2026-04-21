Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat

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An island in Northern Luzon is flown over during Exercise Balikatan 2026 near Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)