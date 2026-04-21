An island in Northern Luzon is flown over during Exercise Balikatan 2026 near Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 01:00
|Photo ID:
|9640457
|VIRIN:
|260425-M-OY081-1352
|Resolution:
|5816x3877
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|CAGAYAN NORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.