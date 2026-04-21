Balikatan 2026: U.S. service members transport NMESIS to Itbayat

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aiden Peltier, a field artillery cannoneer with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepares to load a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System onto an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to 733rd Air Mobility Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Peltier is a native of Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)