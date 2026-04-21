Retired Lt. Col. Fred Dunaway, former commander of the 135th Assault Helicopter Company, Australian Capt. Luke Gadd, and Australian Capt. Peter Oliver pay their respects during the 2026 ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Fort Rucker on April 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9639936
|VIRIN:
|260425-D-HW608-8178
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker [Image 5 of 5], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker
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