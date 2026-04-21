Date Taken: 04.25.2026 Date Posted: 04.25.2026 09:38 Photo ID: 9639936 VIRIN: 260425-D-HW608-8178 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.48 MB Location: ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker [Image 5 of 5], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.