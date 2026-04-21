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    Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker [Image 3 of 5]

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    Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Jeremy Mierendorff, the Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE) Australian Foreign Liaison Officer, salutes, with his family by his side, during the 2026 ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Fort Rucker on April 25, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 09:39
    Photo ID: 9639934
    VIRIN: 260425-D-HW608-4823
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker [Image 5 of 5], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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