Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker

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Retired Lt. Col. Fred Dunaway, former commander of the 135th Assault Helicopter Company during the Vietnam War attends the 2026 ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Fort Rucker on April 25, 2026, to honor and remember the the unique partnership of the 135th Assault Helicopter Company and the Royal Australian Navy during the Vietnam War. The Experimental Military Unit (EMU), formed in 1967, saw some of the conflict’s most intense combat.