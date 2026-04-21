Australian Capt. Sophie Agathangelidis salutes the flags during the 2026 ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Fort Rucker on April 25, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9639932
|VIRIN:
|260425-D-HW608-4288
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker [Image 5 of 5], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lest we forget: ANZAC Day at Fort Rucker
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