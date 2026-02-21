U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division conduct
casualty evacuation training in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay,
Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed
Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve
our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9639789
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-PH171-1129
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.94 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.