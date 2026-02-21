Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training

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U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division evaluate a

simulated casualty training in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay,

Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed

Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve

our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability.