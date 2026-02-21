Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training

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A U.S. Soldier with the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division provides

security during casualty evacuation training in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort

Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the

Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance,

improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and

stability.