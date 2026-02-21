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    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training [Image 4 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Parsons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Soldier with the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division provides
    security during casualty evacuation training in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort
    Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the
    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance,
    improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and
    stability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9639780
    VIRIN: 260419-A-PH171-7296
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training

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    25th Infantry Division
    BK26
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