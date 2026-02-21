A U.S. Soldier with the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division provides
security during casualty evacuation training in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort
Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the
Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance,
improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and
stability.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9639780
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-PH171-7296
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.