U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division provide
observation and guidance during casualty evacuation training in preparation for Exercise
Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding
annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to
strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our
commitment to regional security and stability.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9639782
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-PH171-3492
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.