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    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training [Image 3 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Parsons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division provide
    observation and guidance during casualty evacuation training in preparation for Exercise
    Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding
    annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to
    strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our
    commitment to regional security and stability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9639782
    VIRIN: 260419-A-PH171-3492
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training
    Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training

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