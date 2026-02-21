Balikatan 2026: 2-21 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Conducts Z- Pulley Training

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U.S. Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division provide

observation and guidance during casualty evacuation training in preparation for Exercise

Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding

annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to

strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our

commitment to regional security and stability.