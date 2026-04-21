U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team work with their contractors to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan. USACE is working with local officials and FEMA to assess and install emergency generators in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9639595
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-WV022-1030
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|755.71 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 16 of 16], by Col. Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.