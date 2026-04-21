USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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Soldiers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 249th Engineer Battalion conduct power assessments at critical facilities in Saipan. The Soldiers are a part of the USACE Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response team, which is working with local officials and FEMA to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku