.In response to the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Power Planning and Response Team works with contractors to install a generator at a hospital in Saipan. This critical installation is part of a joint mission with FEMA to restore temporary emergency power to the island's essential facilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9639586
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-WV022-1023
|Resolution:
|5120x3840
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 16 of 16], by Col. Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.