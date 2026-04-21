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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 8 of 16]

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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Col. Nahaku McFadden 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    .In response to the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Power Planning and Response Team works with contractors to install a generator at a hospital in Saipan. This critical installation is part of a joint mission with FEMA to restore temporary emergency power to the island's essential facilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9639586
    VIRIN: 260423-A-WV022-1023
    Resolution: 5120x3840
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 16 of 16], by Col. Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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    Disaster Response
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlakup

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