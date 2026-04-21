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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 5 of 16]

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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Col. Nahaku McFadden 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 249th Engineer Battalion conduct power assessments at critical facilities in Saipan. The Soldiers are a part of the USACE Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response team, which is working with local officials and FEMA to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9639580
    VIRIN: 260423-A-WV022-1020
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 16 of 16], by Col. Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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    Disaster Response
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlakup

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