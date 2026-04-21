II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Noah Alford, a manpower clerk with II Marine Expeditionary Force, exercises as part of the culminating event for a Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2026. The seminar enhances junior Marine’s leadership skills while promoting a better understanding of Marine Corps values. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 13:19
|Photo ID:
|9638754
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-UC992-2591
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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