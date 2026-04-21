II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar

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U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Samuel Takenalive, an automotive maintenance technician with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, participates in the culminating event of a Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2026. The seminar enhances junior Marine’s leadership skills while promoting a better understanding of Marine Corps values. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen)