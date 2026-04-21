II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victoria Cushman, left, an intelligence analyst with II Marine Expeditionary Force Intelligence Group, Lance Cpl. Abriana Villarreal, middle, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Lance Cpl. Samantha Maraghphillips, an administrative specialist with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group participate in the culminating event of a Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2026. The seminar enhances junior Marine’s leadership skills while promoting a better understanding of Marine Corps values. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen)