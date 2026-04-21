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    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar [Image 6 of 9]

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    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Ethan Claassen 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force participate in the culminating event of a Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2026. The seminar enhances junior Marine’s leadership skills while promoting a better understanding of Marine Corps values. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9638747
    VIRIN: 260423-M-UC992-2292
    Resolution: 7002x4670
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Ethan Claassen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar
    II MSB Conducts Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar

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