Volunteer of the Year nominees pose with ACS staff and USAG Italy Commander, Col. Vaughn Strong. The Volunteer of the Year ceremony was held April 23, 2026 at ACS on Caserma Ederle.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 05:49
|Photo ID:
|9637391
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-LR291-7432
|Resolution:
|6064x2632
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year
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