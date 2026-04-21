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    Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year [Image 3 of 5]

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    Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Volunteer of the Year nominees pose with ACS staff and USAG Italy Commander, Col. Vaughn Strong. The Volunteer of the Year ceremony was held April 23, 2026 at ACS on Caserma Ederle.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 05:49
    Photo ID: 9637391
    VIRIN: 260422-A-LR291-7432
    Resolution: 6064x2632
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year
    Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year
    Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year
    Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year
    Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year

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