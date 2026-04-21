Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Jolly Miller presents symbolic check to Col. Vaughn Strong, USAG Italy Garrison Commander for the contributions of the volunteers who support the community. The Volunteer of the Year ceremony was held April 23, 2026 at ACS on Caserma Ederle. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — U.S. Army Garrison Italy announced the winners of the 2025 Volunteer of the Year awards during a ceremony held for Volunteer Appreciation Month. The event recognized six individuals for their contributions to the Vicenza Military Community.

Col. Vaughn Strong, commander of USAG Italy, said the efforts of volunteers directly impact military readiness.

"Our community is only as strong as the people within the community," Strong said. "If it wasn't for our volunteers our Soldiers couldn't focus on the mission as well, they'd be more worried about the family. So, everything that you do to take care of the families and take care of each other is appreciated."

Jolly Miller, Division Chief of USAG Italy Army Community Service, noted that individual acts of service benefit the entire installation.

"Our community thrives because of the many individuals working together," Miller said. "Each contribution adding energy, purpose and connection and power... creates a ripple effect which strengthens the whole."

The winners included:

Service Member: Spc. Brayden Naylor (328 hours)

Civilian Employee: Tessa Novack (531 hours)

Retiree: James Matchin (240 hours)

Youth: Elijah Van Horn (93 hours)

Civilian Dependent: Rana Darvesh (465 hours)

Military Spouse: Maria (Carmen) Costas (996 hours)

Naylor, a paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, volunteered as a trip leader and driver for Outdoor Recreation and the BOSS program.

"This is a really cool thing for me to be able to show my current command and my past command teams that I'm still continuously trying to be a better Soldier at the same time providing for my community," Naylor said.

The retiree category winner, James Matchin, a Vietnam veteran and former platoon leader with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, currently mentors Soldiers in the same unit he served in over 50 years ago.

Bridging Cultures: ACS also presented certificates of appreciation to two dual citizen spouses from the community for their support and impact, including Vesna Metcalfe, and Michela Morellato.

The 2025 Volunteers of the Year provided critical support across USAG Italy through these key contributions:

Maria (Carmen) Costas dedicated nearly 1,000 hours to the USO, managing daily operations, baking, and hosting craft classes to boost morale.

Tessa Novack led fundraising efforts for events like the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Trunk or Treat to support the Soldiers and families of 1-503rd.

Rana Darvesh revitalized the American Red Cross volunteer program and launched a "Bloom Where You Are Planted" initiative for newcomers.

Spc. Brayden Naylor served as a driver and trip leader for Outdoor Recreation, supporting over 20 community trips.

James Matchin used his experience as a Vietnam veteran to mentor junior paratroopers and leaders within his former unit.

Elijah Van Horn assisted the VCC Thrift Store by processing donations and organizing inventory to support community families.

These efforts strengthened unit readiness and enhanced the quality of life for the entire garrison. The total monetary savings equivalent to the garrison are $1,125, 212.97 for the thousands of volunteer hours.

How to volunteer: Army Community Service (ACS) in Vicenza(USAG Italy) offers numerous volunteer opportunities to support the military community, build skills, and enhance résumés. Volunteers canregister, find positions, and track hours using theVolunteer Management Information System (VMIS)on the Army Family Web Portal. Opportunities exist in areas like ACS, Child & Youth Services (CYS), and the Red Cross.

How to Volunteer with ACS Vicenza