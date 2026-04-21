Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year

Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 05:49 Photo ID: 9637390 VIRIN: 260422-A-LR291-9647 Resolution: 5316x3544 Size: 3.43 MB Location: VICENZA, IT

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