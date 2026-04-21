Audience watches Volunteer of the Year ceremony at ACS. The Volunteer of the Year ceremony was held April 23, 2026 at ACS on Caserma Ederle.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 05:49
|Photo ID:
|9637390
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-LR291-9647
|Resolution:
|5316x3544
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Vicenza community honors the heart of the community: 2025 Volunteers of the Year
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