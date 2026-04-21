Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Erick Lassiter, assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion), Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, communicates with the team at the firing point for live updates during an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Insertion as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)