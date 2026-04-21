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    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations [Image 6 of 7]

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    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations

    ITBAYAT, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sparrow (left) and Lt. Erick Lassiter, assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment (Long Range Fires Battalion), Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, communicate with the team at the firing point for live updates during an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Insertion as part of Exercise
    Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9637278
    VIRIN: 230426-A-BK800-1007
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: ITBAYAT, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment Conducts HIRAIN Operations
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations
    Balikatan 2026: 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducts HIRAIN operations

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    BK26
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